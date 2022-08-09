Cecilia Nache's family holds demonstration before alleged drunk driver's pre-trial

The family calls upon the justice system to uphold the same rules used for all defendants in the case against Brittany Griswold.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The alleged drunk driver who struck and killed then 48-year-old Cecilia Nache attended another pre-trial conference on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Community members and Nache's family gathered outside the Rock Island County Courthouse in a peaceful demonstration before the conference, holding Nache's favorite flower, a sunflower.

"The thing with sunflowers is that when the sun is not out, they turn to each other for that energy. And so she's not here, so we're turning to each other for that support," Nache's sister, Blanca Leal, said.

The demonstration was brought together to honor Nache and draw attention to her case.

34-year-old Brittany Griswold from Geneseo faces four different felony charges relating to the collision that took Nache's life.

Griswold remains out on recognizance bond rather than bail, meaning she will not pay any amount of money unless she misses a court date. And, for over a year after the driver allegedly killed Nache, she was only processed and given a mugshot.

"She is not the victim here. Maybe it was a mistake. But that mistake caused a huge consequence that affected other people, not just herself. And that accountability is important to take on and responsibility," Nache's other sister, Elizabeth Nache said.

Nache's family is calling upon the justice system to uphold the same rules for all defendants.

"So any people or any person that has privilege can get away with whatever they want, if they have money, if they have some type of status, social status, then it's okay and acceptable, and they can get away with what they want, as well. It's not," Elizabeth said. "And I think the biggest thing is that she needs to hold herself accountable. And she needs to admit that guilt, that she did do something and stop trying to pretend that she didn't, and avoid that the consequence of her action."

Griswold's next pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 3rd.