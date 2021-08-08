'She needs to say she's guilty' Sister of drunk driving victim seeks justice

Cecilia Nache was struck and killed in August 2021 by a drunk driver. Now, her family is speaking out.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — "A piece of the Quad Cities" is how Blanca Leal described her older sister, Cecilia Nache.

"We grew up, born and raised in Moline. We grew up here, and her kids are born and raised here. We have two other sisters. We were always part of the church community, my parents owned a grocery store in the community," said Leal. "She was a very well-known presence. Not just with school, with family, church, just the community in general."

On August 8th, 2021 their family changed forever.

"She was in a car accident, and when we found out she was hit by a drunk driver," said Leal.

That's when 34-year-old Brittany Griswold allegedly struck and killed Cecilia by the KOA campground in Rock Island. Cecilia died at the scene.

"We have to try to honor her memory, the best that we can. It's not easy. It's not easy for my parents, it's not easy for my sisters, and it's not easy for her kids. She was taken from this community, because she was part of the community," said Leal.

Now, her family is seeking justice for Cecilia -- even if that justice means, admitting fault.

"I think for us, it's knowing that accepting the responsibility and saying that [she's] guilty for something that [she] knows that [she] did. That for us, that would be a step. A step for us to be able to move forward while knowing that there was some type of justice for her, for my sister."