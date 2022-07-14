'She has no mug shot', Alleged drunk driver that killed Cecilia Nache arrives in-person for status hearing

The court ordered 34-year-old Brittany Griswold to arrive in person for this status meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — 34-year-old Brittany Griswold from Geneseo faces four different felony charges relating to the collision that took 48-year-old Cecilia Nache's life.

Griswold arrived in person at her status meeting at the Rock Island County Court House Thursday afternoon, coming after a court order mandated she come in person.

During the brief status meeting, a pretrial conference date was set for September 8th, 2021 at 1 PM.

Nache's family was also in attendance. Her sister, Elizabeth Nache, expressed her frustration with the lengthy justice process.

"This has been a really hard time for my family. Going through this court and then going into court and watching this happen. It's so quick. It happens so fast all the time. But, it feels just sometimes extended slowly in time. Having to go to the next thing and the next thing and just wanting it to be over and for my sister to have justice," said Elizabeth.

Griswold currently pleads not guilty to all four felony charges.

Those charges include two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in accidental death, reckless homicide by motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Elizabeth said she and her family have seen zero indication that Griswold had been taken into custody and processed since the accident that happened nearly one year ago.

"No, there's never been a mug shot that I'm aware of," Elizabeth said. "It's not okay for her to just be free. And to this entire time to never gotten a mug shot at all. And I'd like to see that happen. So other people know who she is. So when she walks down the street, or when she goes into a store, people know."

News 8 reached out to the Rock Island County Jail after the status hearing who say -- there is no mug shot on file for Brittany Griswold.