Burlington man charged with arson after house burns

Burlington firefighters arrived at the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames, and police later arrest its tenant.
Credit: Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man is in jail after allegedly set fire to his own residence Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Burlington Police Department, at about 12:41 p.m. on January 19, the police and firefighters were alerted to a house fire in the 200 block of Summer Street.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

Police later identified the building's tenant as 38-year-old Joshua Levins, and he was interviewed by the Criminal Investigation Division.

He was later arrested on charges of Second Degree Arson and Reckless Use of a Fire. He is being held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

How the fire was started is not yet known.

