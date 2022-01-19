ImpactLife in critical need of blood donations

Blood supply is currently available, but ImpactLife said a critical shortage could force choices of who gets a blood transfusion and who doesn't.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A concerning decrease in blood donations has ImpactLife asking for help, otherwise hospitals could be forced to make tough decisions.

It's normal to see a drop in donations once over the holidays, but the pandemic, flu season, and winter weather have added to the shortage, according to ImpactLife.

"It doesn't mean that blood isn't available or that hospitals are going without," said Kirby Winn, ImpactLife PR Manager. "But we are really operating much closer to the edge of a real crisis that would mean really making choices of who gets a blood transfusion and who doesn't.

Winn said Impact is specifically in need of Type 'O', red blood cells and type 'AB' plasma, but everyone is encouraged to donate regardless of their blood type.