Gunshots strike man, vehicle, home on West 17th Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department responded to a shots-fired call Tuesday night, Jan. 18 on the 800 block of West 17th Street in Davenport.
When police arrived to the scene, they found a man, vehicle and house had been struck with gunfire. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release from the department.
Davenport police said the incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon, and no further information was available.