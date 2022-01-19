x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Gunshots strike man, vehicle, home on West 17th Street in Davenport

A man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Police car

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department responded to a shots-fired call Tuesday night, Jan. 18 on the 800 block of West 17th Street in Davenport.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a man, vehicle and house had been struck with gunfire. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release from the department.

Davenport police said the incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon, and no further information was available.

Related Articles

In Other News

Davenport police investigating robbery at Great Southern Bank