Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after I-74 motorcycle crash in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident after he crashed into a guardrail in Bettendorf Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the City of Davenport, at about 1:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, first responders were dispatched to the Spruce Hill Drive interchange on I-74 after a motorcycle accident was reported.

Investigators found that the rider, a 63-year-old man from Davenport, lost control of the bike and struck the guardrail and bridge structure.

He was quickly transported to a local hospital and then flown to another facility with life-threatening injuries.