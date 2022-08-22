Several injured after car fails to yield on Middle Road, collides with SUV

The car failed to yield Sunday afternoon when turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Several people were injured when two vehicles collided Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21 at Middle Road and 23rd Street in Bettendorf.

According to the Bettendorf Police Department, a Dodge Charger failed to yield when turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Middle Road when it collided with the Charger. Police said all four occupants of the Explorer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Occupants of the Charger were treated at the scene, Bettendorf police said. The driver of the Charger was issued citations for involvement in the crash.