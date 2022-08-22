Several injured after car fails to yield on Middle Road, collides with SUV

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Several people were injured when two vehicles collided Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21 at Middle Road and 23rd Street in Bettendorf.
According to the Bettendorf Police Department, a Dodge Charger failed to yield when turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday.
A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Middle Road when it collided with the Charger. Police said all four occupants of the Explorer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Occupants of the Charger were treated at the scene, Bettendorf police said. The driver of the Charger was issued citations for involvement in the crash.
