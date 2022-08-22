x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Several injured after car fails to yield on Middle Road, collides with SUV

The car failed to yield Sunday afternoon when turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive.
Credit: Alexey Novikov - stock.adobe.com
File image of a police car light bar in action

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Several people were injured when two vehicles collided Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21 at Middle Road and 23rd Street in Bettendorf.

According to the Bettendorf Police Department, a Dodge Charger failed to yield when turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: Wrong-way driver dies after SUV strikes barrier in I-280 construction zone

A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Middle Road when it collided with the Charger. Police said all four occupants of the Explorer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Occupants of the Charger were treated at the scene, Bettendorf police said. The driver of the Charger was issued citations for involvement in the crash.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel  

Find more local headlines on the WQAD YouTube channel:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Rock Island Police swear in 4 new officers, still short 8

Before You Leave, Check This Out