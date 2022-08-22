x
Dog found dead, abandoned inside kennel in Davenport, Iowa DNR searching for owner

A DNR officer found a kennel in the area of Concord St. and Wapello Ave. on Sunday, discovering the dog's body inside. Authorities are searching for its owner.
Credit: Iowa Department of Natural Resources

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead in Davenport Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a DNR conservation officer was on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue on Aug. 21 when they found an abandoned kennel in the foliage.

Inside the carrying crate was a dog that the officer found to be deceased.

The dog wore a Disney princess collar, was wrapped in a shower curtain and had toys inside the crate.

Authorities say that the dog may have been abandoned there a day or two before it was discovered.

Attention, Quad Cities residents: we need your help locating the owner of a dog our DNR conservation officer found...

Posted by Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Monday, August 22, 2022

The DNR included a picture of the dog's body in the comments, which we have chosen to not show here due to its disturbing nature.

Authorities are asking for help in locating the dog's owner, and anyone with information can call Officer Nick Rocca at 563-349-9418.

