Bettendorf crossing guard hospitalized after being struck by car

The crossing guard has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

According to Bettendorf officials, at about 7:54 a.m. on Tuesday, September 9, a city crossing guard was working at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln road, near Mark Twain Elementary School, when he was struck by a car.

The car, driven by an 18-year-old man from Bettendorf, was travelling east on Lincoln Road through the intersection.

The crossing guard, who has working near Mark Twain Elementary for over 25 years, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not hurt.