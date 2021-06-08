"It's frustrating that that’s happening to our community but as far as personal safety goes I'm not concerned by it."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Following Sunday nights shooting in Downtown Davenport that left several windows damaged on both the Figge Art Museum and Sky Bridge, businesses in the area are hopeful it doesn’t affect customers coming to the area at all.

Located just off of Second Street and Brady Street, Chocolate Manor has been in the area for over 20 years. Current owner Randyl Mohr says she feels comfortable in the area. “Whenever I’m working I’m always the person closing and I feel safe by myself leaving, locking the door, going to the bar and grabbing a beer and going home.”

She says the area is her stomping ground, somewhere she is comfortable to work, hang out, and spend her time. “It’s frustrating that that’s happening to our community but as far as personal safety goes, I’m not concerned by it.”

She says she just hopes it doesn’t scare people off. “Come down and enjoy. Don’t let specific instances take away what other people are doing. There are so many people that have put their heart and soul into opening small businesses down here that are personally invested and I hope that people continue to enjoy the amenities that downtown Davenport has to offer.”

Adrienne Braden also works downtown Davenport at EICC. She says she enjoys not only working in the area, but spending her free time down there as well. “I like the nightlife and the atmosphere. It’s really an awesome place. I really like it and I wouldn't want to see it be tarnished because of some of the things that happen down here with the incidents.”

Her suggestion is more security on the parking ramps to stop something like this from happening again saying, “I almost wish they had maybe some guards or something down there just kind of watching the place and making sure everything is okay.”

Devin Glover is another employee of the area. He lives in Rock Island, but he also likes to hang out in downtown Davenport. He says he always feels comfortable. “Downtown Davenport is pretty safe. I always have fun and I never really have any worries.”

All of these employees, regulars of the area choosing to see the good in a growing area.