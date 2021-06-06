Figge officials react after "more than 70 shots" fired, damaging museum windows and skybridge

Police say their investigation continues right now. There is no indication of any arrests being made.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Officials with the Figge Art Museum are speaking out after shots rang out early Sunday morning.

"it's too bad because we're a community amenity and to have our community do this to our building... it's pretty said" said Todd Woeber with the Figge Art Museum.

"nobody was hurt nobody was here when it happened. The bullets did not penetrate the interior walls which would have caused some other issues for operations." Woeber also said.

Woeber also tells us Figge staff were left to clean up the mess left behind from the broken windows. Their staff found evidence of more than 70 shots being fired at and around the Figge Art Museum.