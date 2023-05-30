9 pets rescued from collapsed Davenport building on Tuesday

Six cats, two snakes and a lizard were rescued from the partially collapsed building. The Davenport Fire Department along with MABAS 43 participated in the rescue.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Tuesday, nine animals were rescued from the Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed on Sunday evening, according to a City of Davenport news release.

On Tuesday, the Davenport Fire Department along with MABAS 43 Technical Rescue Team conducted a rescue operation inside the building located at 324 Main St. The areas of the building searched were deemed by the structural engineer and rescue technicians to be of acceptable risk for an operation.

As a result of the operation, several animals were rescued and delivered to the Scott County Humane Society. Crews continued searching for human activity in the building, but found none.