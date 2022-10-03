2 dead in Lee County after Saturday crash

A third person was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

DIXON, Ill. — Two people are dead after a car crash in rural Lee County, according to a Lee County Sheriff's Office press release.

Around 3:03 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road and discovered three people in two vehicles had been involved in the crash.

Investigators determined that a 2009 Ford was traveling northbound on La Moille Road when it crashed with a 2017 Buick that was traveling eastbound on Maytown Road. The intersection is traffic-controlled by stop signs for northbound and southbound travelers.

One of two occupants of the 2009 Ford, 27-year-old Dane Moorman, was killed in the crash. The other occupant was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The sole occupant of the 2017 Buick, 72-year-old Bonnie Ackert also died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

