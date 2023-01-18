Moline apartment fire injures 1, displaces 11 Wednesday evening

After a fire broke out in a Moline apartment around 6 p.m., one occupant was hurt and 11 of the building's residents faced displacement.

MOLINE, Ill. — Almost a dozen residents of a Moline apartment building were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire ravaged a unit and injured both of its occupants, according to the Moline Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to Homewood Apartments in the 5600 block of 34th Avenue at about 5:53 p.m. on Jan. 18 after reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke covering the second and third floors and an ongoing effort to evacuate the building that was launched by Moline police officers who made it to the scene before.

After finishing the evacuation, firefighters made their way to the blazing apartment, where they found it chocked by heavy, dense smoke, before successfully extinguishing the blaze soon after.

Two occupants were inside the apartment at the time the fire broke out, and one was injured while trying to extinguish the flames. They were treated at the scene and then sent to the hospital.

All other residents of the building were able to escape unharmed. A total of 11 people were displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Multiple fire crews remained at the scene for two hours salvaging and monitoring extensions and hot spots.

The Moline Fire Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

More From News 8