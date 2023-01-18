East Moline firefighter resigns from department amid arraignment for child porn charges

Now-former firefighter Kyle Duprey submitted his resignation on Wednesday and the City of East Moline said it is continuing to cooperate with federal authorities.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A now-former East Moline firefighter has submitted his resignation as he faces arraignment for child porn charges, according to a news release from the City of East Moline.

In the release, officials announced that Kyle Duprey, an employed firefighter who has been facing child pornography charges since mid-November 2022, was arraigned in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa on Jan. 18 for a two-count indictment of receipt and transmission of child pornography.

Officials added that Duprey communicated through his attorney that he would be resigning from his position in the East Moline Fire Department effective immediately. He was previously placed on administrative leave during criminal and internal investigations.

The City of East Moline said that it has cooperated and will continue to cooperate with federal authorities in the case, though they have no further comment.