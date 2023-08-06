New Illinois law caps EpiPen twin-pack cost at $60

The bill was sponsored by Senator Mike Halpin, and aims to address rising costs stemming from a shortage of the medication in recent years.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new law that places a cap on the cost of epinephrine auto-injectors, commonly known as EpiPens, at $60 per twin-pack was signed into law on Friday, Aug. 4, according to a news release from Halpin's office.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Mike Halpin. "We’re talking about something that is proven to save lives, and people aren’t able to afford it," said Halpin (D-Rock Island). "This law takes a swing at pharmaceutical companies who are lining their own pockets with profits on life saving medication. We are making EpiPens affordable and accessible for all residents of Illinois who require them."

The medication has been difficult to obtain ever since a global shortage struck in 2017. That shortage reached America in 2018, when the FDA began allowing an extension of the recommended shelf life.

As a result of the shortage, the cost of a twin pack of EpiPens had reached as high as $500-700 in recent years, with a single injector costing around $300-400.

“I want to personally thank Senator Halpin for championing this cause and sharing his platform, allowing me to lend my voice and advocacy in support of his efforts,” said Tiffany Mathis, CEO & Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois. “When my child’s life was on the line and I couldn’t afford the cost of EpiPens, it was the most helpless feeling I’ve ever felt as a mother; there was nothing I could do. I am so proud to know that with the passage of this bill, other parents won’t have to feel as helpless as I did, or have to choose between paying their bills and keeping their child alive.”