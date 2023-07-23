$500 million in infrastructure improvements are coming to western Illinois

Upgrades and repairs will include Andalusia Road, US-34, US-150 and US-67.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is investing nearly $500 million into road and bridge improvement projects in and near Senator Mike Halpin's district.

Halpin announced 114 infrastructure projects that will improve multiple forms of transportation in western Illinois over the next six years, according to a press release. Some of the most vital projects include:

Over $51 million in upgrades and repairs to US-34 between Galesburg and Monmouth .

. Over $31 million in upgrades and repairs to US-150 between Galesburg and Knoxville .

. Over $34 million for pavement rehabilitation and improvements to US-67 from downtown Rock Island to Macomb.

Among these infrastructure projects is a plan to improve Andalusia Road, an area outside of Halpin's 36th Senate District.

“Andalusia Road isn’t even in the district I represent anymore, but I am committing to seeing safety improved there with needed repairs, before someone is seriously hurt,” Halpin said in a press release.

The investment is part of IDOT's Multi-Year Plan, a $40 billion construction investment plan to repair all modes of transportation across Illinois. Roads, bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways and cyclist/pedestrian accommodations will all see upgrades and improvements over the next six fiscal years.

Halpin said he is putting tax dollars back into his community.

"I am committed to making sure that western Illinois gets a fair shake," Halpin said in a press release.