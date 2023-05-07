Rock Island developing a port district, bringing commerce and federal grants

State Sen. Mike Halpin has spent months working with the city and state to sign the port district bill into law.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island will be developing a port district following a bill that was signed into law by Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, last Friday.

This development is the culmination of months of work by the city, state and Halpin.

A port district in Rock Island will allow the city to access certain federal grants as the 20th port district in Illinois. Commodities can be transported to and from Rock Island, and tourists can participate in more recreation along the river.

Halpin said this opportunity opens a lot of doors for the city.

"The Rock Island port is small in comparison to a place say like Joliet, but it's still an important economic driver to the area," Halpin said. "The river provides the opportunity for any number of commodities to move up and down. And we're well positioned here in Rock Island to try to take advantage of that."