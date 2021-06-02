The new clinic is the first VA location in Des Moines County. The VA will host a vaccine clinic for veterans on Thursday.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Iowa City VA Health Care System is opening a new outpatient clinic in Burlington, the first VA clinic in that region.

The clinic is smaller than the Quad Cities clinic location in Davenport, but VA officials say the Burlington location will provide more access to VA healthcare in the area.

VA officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location on Tuesday afternoon. The clinic officially opens for patients on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The new clinic has several exam rooms for primary care. There is also dedicated space for mental health care and telehealth. A staff member will be responsible for coordinating telehealth care, according to Bryan Clark, the public affairs officer for the Iowa City VA.

Clark said the new location will reduce travel time for patients, too. Some patients drove about an hour or more from home to receive primary care at the Iowa City or Quincy, Ill., locations. The next closest VA clinic to Burlington is in Galesburg, Ill., which is about one hour away.

The new Burlington clinic can serve about 1,200 patients, according to Clark. The clinic is also something area veterans are excited to have now closer to home.

"And I think they'll handle what they can handle," said Linda Sammeli, a U.S. Navy veteran. "And, you know, that's better than what we had before, which was zip. So this is a great beginning, and I anticipate it'll probably grow."

The Iowa City VA will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the new outpatient clinic in Burlington on June 3 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Veterans and their spouses, even if you do not receive VA healthcare, are eligible to receive a Johnson and Johnson vaccine at that clinic, Clark said. You do not need an appointment.