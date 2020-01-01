Skip Navigation
WQAD.com
Vaccine
US on track to approve 2nd COVID-19 vaccine by end of week
Vaccine
Vaccine 101: QC health officials host Q&A about the safety and distribution of a COVID vaccine
This was in the QC COVID-19 Coalition briefing on Thursday, December 10.
Vaccine
Genesis to give first COVID-19 vaccine today to frontline workers
Genesis employees who provide care to COVID-19 patients will be the first to be vaccinated.
Local News
Illinois long term care facility prepares for vaccine rollout within the next month
Doses of the vaccine could be completely administered to residents and staff at Bickford Senior Living of Moline as soon as mid-February.
Local News
2,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Iowa hospitals, 100 staffers vaccinated
The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics reported everyone vaccinated Monday was doing well.
Coronavirus
'We are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic' | Illinois governor explains vaccination plan
As the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are administered across the nation, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says we've reached a historic moment.
VERIFY
VERIFY: You can donate blood, but not convalescent plasma, after getting COVID-19 vaccine
People who get one of the COVID-19 vaccines may not be able to donate convalescent plasma, at least for a while, but donating regular source plasma is still okay.
Vaccine
US plans to ship 6 million Moderna doses once FDA approves vaccine
The initial shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are more than double the 2.9 million doses the U.S. prepared to initially ship for Pfizer’s vaccine.
Nation World
Watch: This New York nurse is among the first health workers in the US to start getting COVID-19 vaccine
A New York City nurse was one of the first in the U.S. to receive the first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccines: Answering frequently asked questions
The first COVID-19 shots began Monday morning. Here is what you need to know as the vaccines get distributed across the country.
Nation World
ICU nurse gets first vaccine in NY state
Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens got what Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the first shot given in the state's campaign.
Vaccine
President Trump says he's nixing plan for early coronavirus vaccine at White House
His tweet came hours after his administration confirmed that senior officials, including some Trump and Pence aides, would be offered shots as soon as this week.
Vaccine
