Grand Haven Retirement residents and staff receive second vaccine dose

It's part of "Project Hug", a partnership with Community Pharmacy that's providing vaccinations for long term care residents in Iowa and Nebraska.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Staff and residents of Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge were able to receive their second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, Jan. 25. This comes three weeks after their first dose.

The home partnered with Community Pharmacy on 'Project Hug,' which is working to administer thousands of vaccine doses to long term care facilities across Nebraska and Iowa.

Grand Haven has approximately 80 residents, and each was given the choice to receive the shot or not. To those who chose to, and the staff of Grand Haven, the vaccines aren't going to reset life 'back to normal,' but it is one step closer to that.

"We're abundantly grateful that we're able to participate in Community Pharmacy's 'Project Hug' program and get our vaccine so early," said Cyndi Koenes, Community Relations Coordinator for Grand Haven. "A lot of organizations have not been able to get their immunizations yet, so we just feel blessed beyond words. We're optimistic, we're hopeful for the future, that this is gonna start to bring some changes. Going forward, we're hopeful that at one point we'll be able to get back to our old lifestyle."

Koenes explained that it's been a long and lonely eleven months since the pandemic began. Residents have had to cut down on in-person visits and community activities, and meals have had to be taken in their rooms.

"It's been very quite. One of the things I miss is the noise in the dining room - the chit chat and the clatter of the dishes and all those kinds of things," said Koenes. "That's a real gathering point and it's an important point for our residents. You know, your food and your shared meal time is a good reason why people choose to come to retirement facilities. So it's been really difficult."

She also said that it's been hard on the staff. Many, said Koenes, got into the business because they love to love on their residents - to provide hugs and support when its needed. But during this pandemic, they've had to sacrifice that, as well as time from their own families.

For one town home resident, Sue Collins, that isolation has been especially rough.

"I'm an extrovert but I'm following the rules and I'm quarantining most of the time because I want to avoid getting this," she said. "I'm not sure I'd survive because I have some lung issues."

Collins has lived at Grand Haven for the past five years. As a widow, she says she's relied on tv and Facebook to be her lifelines throughout this pandemic. When friends ask if they can come visit, she's had to say no. And for family visits, rules must be followed - masks must be worn and they have to stay socially distant.

"That is the important thing," Collins remarked. "I do not want empty chairs, if you get my point. Family is too special and friends are too special. And I've had friends that have died [from Covid]."

Since receiving her second shot on Monday, Collins says it's a relief, and finally a glimpse of an end to the pandemic, somewhere in the future.

"That is the hope. It gives us hope that if everybody gets vaccinated, we will see an end to this. I support getting the vaccine," she said.

Another resident, Eleanor 'EG' Gustafson, got her second dose on Monday as well. She said it makes her feel safer.

"I just believe in it - the vaccines. And I wanted it. My son's a pharmacist and he said 'get it'," she said.

Now, residents at Grand Haven are able to participate in socially-distanced group activities, such as bingo and exercise. However, meals must still be taken in their rooms. But with the arrival of these second shots, the community hopeful that mealtime can return to normal soon.