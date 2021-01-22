170 faculty members opted to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The end of this week feels like the beginning of a new chapter for Sherrard teachers and staffers. 170 faculty members received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, like special education teacher Vanessa Schulenberg, who says she usually doesn't do too well with needles.

"I'm relieved to have that done and out of the way," Schulenberg says. "I didn't have any trouble with this. I didn't even feel it which was a relief."

She's getting the shot to protect her newborn at home and her students in the classroom.

"If I can keep them safe and healthy by doing my part to get the shot, then I'm happy to do that," Schulenberg says.

Three quarters of district staff opted to get vaccinated, including Superintendent Alan Boucher.

"Today is an exciting day for Sherrard School District because we're able to add one more weapon in our arsenal of fighting COVID-19," he says.

An eighth grader math teacher says she's not worried about getting the prick.

"To have that extra confidence that we're going to be safer is very exciting," Kathy Felt says. "I'm sure it'll sting, but it's worth it because it'll offer us the protection we need to get through the situation."

Football Coach Scott Monson says the whole thing was a breeze.

"It's kind of exciting to get things rolling and know there's a light at the end of the tunnel," he says.

For him and his colleagues, it's all about getting one step closer to a better experience for students.

Mercer County Health Department administered the vaccines. Overall, the health department has given out about 1,000 doses. Public Health Administrator Carla Ewing says the county's size has helped them quickly move through Phase 1A into Phase 1B.

"We look at our other partners in other counties that still are dealing with Phase 1A folks, just because they have a large population of healthcare providers, so they're still pushing that phase out," Ewing says. "For us, it was a little less."