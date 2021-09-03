Genesis set to open mass vaccination clinic for patients at Davenport Dick's

Genesis Health Group is consolidating its Iowa vaccination efforts into one clinic at Dick's Sporting Goods at 5250 Elmore Avenue on March 23, 2021.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Davenport at the end of the month for Genesis patients.

The new location will allow Genesis to vaccinate more Scott County patients in a shorter period of time, the group said in a statement.

COVID-19 Vaccinations will be available by appointment-only to Genesis patients who live in Scott County and are eligible under Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.

Genesis patients can schedule their appointments through their MyGenesis Patient Portal.

“We know people are anxious to speed up the process so it is their turn to be vaccinated," Kurt Andersen, M.D., Genesis senior vice president of physician operations and chief medical officer said in the statement.

“The vaccines were developed and were available to the public very quickly but we would all like to speed up the vaccination process.’’