Iowa vaccine eligibility | Who can and can’t get the vaccine starting Monday?

Contact your county health department or visit a pharmacy's website to book an appointment. Elder Iowans can call 2-1-1 starting March 9 to schedule an appointment.

IOWA, USA — Iowans 64 years old and under with underlying medical conditions can get vaccinated starting Monday, March 8.

The eligible group includes both those defined as being at a higher risk and those that might be at a higher risk.

"This announcement comes as several Iowa counties have reported they are nearing completion for vaccinating previous priority population groups," the Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday evening. "Some counties and vaccine providers will remain focused on previous priority populations until they are closer to completion."

List of qualifying conditions

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

The following "might be at an increased risk", according to the CDC, but will still be eligible for the vaccine in Iowa:

Asthma

Cerebrovascular disease

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Autism, however, is not included in the CDC recommendations.

"We have actually seen research that has found that people on the Autism spectrum and people with intellectual disabilities are at heightened risk of contracting the virus and have an increased risk of dying from this virus," said Dr. Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller with the Autism Society of Iowa

"To the point that the fatality rate for individuals with intellectual disabilities is almost twice as high as individuals who do not have intellectual disabilities in the age group of 18 to 74."

Iowans under 64 that do not have a medical condition and don't fit into a Phase 1A or 1B tier still cannot get the vaccine.

Will vaccine providers have to verify a person's medical condition(s)?

The short answer: no.

There will be boxes on the vaccine provider's website to confirm your medical condition is listed, but you don't need to bring in a doctor's note to your appointment.

For instance, Hy-Vee says it will update its website before Monday.

More answers to Iowa #vaccine questions:

-Hy-Vee says it'll update its scheduling website w/ the new underlying health conditions section prior to Monday

How do I book an appointment?

You should still go through your county health department or the Hy-Vee, Walgreens, CVS or Medicap websites.

Elder Iowans can call 2-1-1 starting Tuesday, March 9 to schedule an appointment.

County health departments can still prioritize based on the Phase 1B tiers

Despite the IDPH announcement, county health departments will still remain in control of distributing and administering the vaccine.

The Polk County Health Department said Friday they will prioritize second doses Iowans 65+ and people in both Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1.

"As Polk County’s vaccine supply that is allocated by the state remains limited, Polk County will not be opening up additional eligibility until substantial progress is made on the current groups," PCHD said in a statement. "If the supply of vaccine from the state increases, we will open to additional groups faster."

Mahaska County Public Health tells Local 5 they will not be prioritizing those with underlying conditions, instead continuing with the Phase 1B tiers. The county has implemented a waiting list for vaccine appointments.

Many counties are following along with the tiered approach, which includes first responders, school staff, individuals with disabilities living in home settings and certain essential workers.

"At this time we are still reviewing the information and discussing how this will look in Dallas County," the Dallas County Health Department wrote on Facebook Friday.

Tama County said they "do not have a plan or process developed yet" for the expanded group of Iowans.

The Webster County Health Department urged people to "be understanding, be kind and please wait for your tier" as the scheduling starting Monday will include both Phase 1B individuals and those with underlying conditions.