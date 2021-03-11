Trying to find a COVID shot for your child? Here's where to go in QC

The CDC approved kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those 5-11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Here's where you can get your child vaccinated in the QC area.

MOLINE, Ill. — A potential solution to months of disrupted education, sports and other extracurricular activities, elementary-aged children in the U.S. can now receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its coronavirus vaccine recommendations on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to include children 5 to 11 years old, opening the door for about 28 million more Americans to qualify for the vaccines.

The pediatric vaccine, according to the CDC, is 1/3 of the adult dosage, administered with smaller needles that were designed specifically for children and 91% effective at preventing the virus in kids. It also has very mild side effects, with the most common one being a sore arm.

The White House said Monday, Nov. 1 that it was assembling and shipping enough kid-sized doses to vaccinate every child in the country, with the goal of giving parents a range of options for where they can vaccinate their children, including pediatricians' offices, schools, clinics and pharmacies.

WHERE TO GO

Here's a list of medical providers that have announced they are offering the pediatric Pfizer doses at this time:

CVS Health: Make an appointment online or via the CVS Pharmacy app now for eligible children to receive the Pfizer pediatric shot starting Sunday, Nov. 7 at select locations.

Make an appointment online or via the CVS Pharmacy app now for eligible children to receive the Pfizer pediatric shot starting Sunday, Nov. 7 at select locations. Hy-Vee Pharmacy: Pfizer pediatric shots are available by appointment only at select pharmacy locations, and additional appointment slots will be offered once the pediatric shot supply increases. You can schedule an appointment for your child online.

Pfizer pediatric shots are available by appointment only at select pharmacy locations, and additional appointment slots will be offered once the pediatric shot supply increases. You can schedule an appointment for your child online. Walgreens: Parents and guardians can now make an appointment online for eligible children to get their COVID-19 vaccine starting Saturday, Nov. 6 at select pharmacy locations.

List will be updated as more pediatric vaccines are available

The pharmacies require a parent or guardian accompany all minors to their vaccinations, and it's recommended you dress your children in clothing that allows easy access to their arms for the shot.