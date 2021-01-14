COVID-19 Vaccine in Illinois: How much of my county is fully vaccinated?

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The COVID-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer, started getting distributed to Illinois healthcare workers on Tuesday, December 15. The first inoculations in the state were at OSF St. Francis in Peoria.

The Centers for Disease Control has developed guidance on who should be among the first to be vaccinated. That includes people who harbor the highest risk of contracting the virus and those who would have the most difficult time fighting off the virus:

Phase 1A: healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: people who are 75 years old and up as well as non-health care frontline essential workers

In the map below, you'll find county-by-county COVID-19 data made available by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

» Scroll over the map to find your county.

» Data shows how much of each county's population has been fully vaccinated. Note: "fully vaccinated" means the person has received all required doses of the vaccine

» The data also shows total case counts and total deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about the vaccine:

When can I get vaccinated?

Illinois' Phase 1A is underway and Phase 1B has been implimented in some cases where Phase 1A doses are going to be wasted, according to Rock Island County Health Department CEO Janet Hill.

Phase 1C may include people of all other ages and other essential workers. Phase 2 is expected to rollout once more vaccine doses are available.

For more information on vaccine distribution, take a look at the IDPH's Mass Vaccination Planning Guide.

Is the vaccine effective?

Both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine trials have shown to be about 95% effective.

How long does protection last after being vaccinated?

The answer is not completely clear.

Those taking part in the Phase 3 clinical trials and the first people to get vaccinated may eventually to be able to provide the answer to that question, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Epidemeologist Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would be surprised if the vaccine gave life-long immunity like the measles vaccine.

Moncef Slaoui, head of the US vaccine development effort said he believes the effectiveness could last for "many, many years," with older people and others who are more vulnerable requiring a booster shot every three-to-five years.

What about side effects of the vaccine?

According to a handout from the CDC, on the arm where you get the shot, some pain and swelling are common. They said that throughout the rest of the body, fever, chills, tiredness, and headache are not uncommon.