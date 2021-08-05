UnityPoint Health mandates employee COVID-19 vaccinations

The three-state health system is requiring all 33,000 team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1, 2021.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — UnityPoiny Health announced on Thursday, August 5 that they will be requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The three-state health system said its more than 33,000 team members, regardless of whether they work directly with patients, will have until November 1, 2021 to get their shot. Team members who are not vaccinated by November 1 will be asked to voluntarily resign or be fired.

“After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best—delivering exceptional care to those we serve,” said Clay Holderman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health.

Exemptions can be requested for medical or religious reasons, which is consistent with the health system’s practice for other required vaccines.

While pregnant team members are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, they can be granted a temporary deferral.

UnityPoint Health said it has made it a priority since December 2020 to educate its team members about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and that the vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death.

"The continued wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic, which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of respiratory illnesses this fall,” said Dr. Dave Williams, Chief Clinical Officer of UnityPoint Health.