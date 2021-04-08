Masks required for all staff, students in Illinois schools, regardless of vaccine status

The governor of Illinois announced three measures to gain control over the spread of COVID-19.

CHICAGO — The governor of Illinois announced three measures to gain control over the spread of COVID-19.

First, Governor J.B. Pritzker said all schools, for kids and students from daycare through 12th grade (ages 2 and over), must wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccine status.

"Without these measures, we would likely see many more outbreaks than in the latter half of the last school year," said Governor Pritzker.

This mask mandate includes sports. Masks will need to be worn indoors, but not outdoors.

"To ensure that schools have what they need... my administration is ready to supply masks to any school districts that need them," he said. All public schools have also been supplied with COVID-19 testing supplies.

This reverses guidance set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health in July, which advised fully-vaccinated staff and students would not need to wear masks.

Second, the governor announced all Illinois state employees must get vaccinated. State workers have until October 4 to get their vaccines.

Third, all people living and working inside long-term care facilities will be required to wear masks at all times. This includes privately owned facilities.

Going forward, the governor said they'll monitor trends in transmission, vaccine approvals, and CDC guidance to modify these requirements as needed.

The following additional mitigation strategies have been suggested by the health department for schools:

Screening testing

Ventilation

Handwashing

Coughing etiquette

Contact tracing

Staying home when not feeling well

Cleaning / sanitizing

Vaccines continue to not be available to kids under age 12.