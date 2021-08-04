Codfish Hollow Barnstormers to require vaccination for 2021 concerts

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Local music venue Codfish Hollow Barnstormer announced that everyone visiting for a concert in the upcoming season must provide proof of vaccination.
In a statement on the COVID-19 section of its website, Codfish Hollow announced the policy and later broadcasted it on their Facebook page.
The venue's policy, made in accordance with CDC guidance, requires that anyone visiting for a concert in the 2021 submit proof they have received the full COVID-19 vaccine prior to their visit.
The entry procedure mandates that customers bring a printed copy, image, or app that shows vaccination status, an ID that matches the name on the vaccination record, a printed or digital ticket copy, and other security and health guidelines.
Codfish Hollow will also refund ticket purchased by non-vaccinated customers, provided that they contact the business via email.
In a follow-up Facebook post, Codfish Hollow showcased the testimony of Ani DiFranco, a singer-songwriter that is scheduled to play at the venue on August 19, who said that the mandate makes her feel safer as an artist on tour.
""It'll be our first show in a year and a half, and we've wanted to do it as safely and as conscientiously as we can," says DiFranco. "It's still a tricky time to navigate the pandemic and the right course of action... Apologies to all the folks out there about a little bit of rigamarole that you may have to go through to be a part of a live music event, but the last thing we want to do is put anybody in jeopardy. And so, I very much want to get out there and play music and feel human and be connected with my fellow humans, but I don't want to put anybody in jeopardy. Forgive the rigamarole, but I really plan to make it worthwhile."