Here's where to get your 3 free N95 masks in the QCA

Up to three N95 masks will be available per resident at these participating health center and pharmacy locations.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Starting the week of Jan. 31, all Americans will be able to get up to three N95 masks at no cost from participating pharmacies.

The free masks come as the Biden administration distributes 400 million N95 masks nationwide from the Strategic National Stockpile, a move made to increase protections to combat the omicron variant and COVID-19 overall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 14 updated its guidance on face coverings to say properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection against COVID-19, versus surgical or cloth masks.

Here's where you can access your free CDC-approved masks based on which side of the Mississippi River you live on.

ILLINOIS

The Rock Island County Health Department said next week, its health centers and community health care clinics will be offering masks to the public.

Illinois residents, excluding those in Chicago, can also get free masks at the following federal retail pharmacy partners:

Albertsons Companies (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save and Sav-On).

Costco.

CPESN USA, LLC.

CVS Pharmacy (including Long’s).

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network.

Health Mart Pharmacies.

Hy-Vee.

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs.

Meijer, Inc.

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC).

Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans and Weis Markets, Inc.).

Walgreens (including Duane Reade).

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club).

IOWA

Iowa residents can get free masks at the following federal retail pharmacy partners:

Albertsons Companies (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save and Sav-On).

Costco.

CPESN USA, LLC.

CVS Pharmacy (including Long’s).

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network.

Health Mart Pharmacies.

Hy-Vee.

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs.

Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans and Weis Markets, Inc.).

Walgreens (including Duane Reade).

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club).