Davenport Community School District lifts mask requirements

All mandatory mask mandates for students and staff are being lifted immediately.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Wearing a mask will now be optional for students and staff throughout the Davenport Community School District.

Davenport School Board President Daniel Gosa said all masking requirements have been removed following a federal court ruling on Jan. 25 that prevents Iowa schools from imposing mask mandates.

Students and staff can still wear a mask in classrooms if they choose, however students are still required to wear face coverings on school buses or while using other district transportation.