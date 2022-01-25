x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Davenport Community School District lifts mask requirements

All mandatory mask mandates for students and staff are being lifted immediately.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Wearing a mask will now be optional for students and staff throughout the Davenport Community School District.

Davenport School Board President Daniel Gosa said all masking requirements have been removed following a federal court ruling on Jan. 25 that prevents Iowa schools from imposing mask mandates.

Students and staff can still wear a mask in classrooms if they choose, however students are still required to wear face coverings on school buses or while using other district transportation.

The new policy will take effect immediately.

Related Articles

In Other News

Davenport School District removing mask requirements