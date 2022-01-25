Where can I get a COVID test in the Quad Cities?

Here's where you can access COVID-19 testing opportunities available in the Quad City area.

Finding a COVID-19 test in the past several months may have been difficult given reports of surges throughout the country. This has caused many hospitals and clinics to urge people not to come in unless medical treatment is required.

The short-supply has many looking for alternate ways to get tested, and people can do it with these available options.

At-home tests

The Biden administration launched a website on Jan. 18 for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Up to four tests per residential address can be ordered at COVIDTests.gov. More information on the at-home tests can be found here.

TestIowa

The State of Iowa's testing program has test pick-up and drop-off locations at various facilities on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, including:

Scott County Health Department

Bettendorf City Hall

Center for Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI)

Kelly's Home Medical Davenport

other health facilities in other communities such as Muscatine, Clinton, Tipton, and Maquoketa.

TestIowa can send testing kits to your residence or to one of the aforementioned pickup locations, beginning a longer testing process that involves mailing the testing kit back via USPS.

For more information, what the testing process involves, and where locations are, visit www.testiowa.com.

Illinois Department of Public Health Testing Sites

The IDPH keeps track of facilities testing for COVID-19 in the state on a map on their website.

Locations in the Quad City area fall under the area labelled 02 - Peoria Region.

More information on COVID-19 testing in the state can be found here.

Express care

Urgent care clinics run by local health systems can offer COVID-19 testing under certain conditions and through different methods that vary between systems.

Retailers and pharmacies

Various retail and pharmacy chains offer COVID-19 testing at some locations, usually requiring prior registration online. Here are a few offering testing: