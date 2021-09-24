COVID in QC: Coalition provides virus update, discusses booster shots

The Scott and Rock Island counties health departments discuss vaccine boosters and give a COVID-19 update Friday.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition discussed Pfizer vaccine booster doses and provided a virus update Friday, Sept. 24.

The briefing, led by Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz and Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig, took place Friday morning via Zoom.

Stream the QC COVID-19 Coalition briefing here:

Rock Island County announced this week that it has lost 350 people to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Most of those that have died from the virus have not been vaccinated, County Health CEO Janet Hill said.

Across the river, Scott County has reported nearly 270 deaths due to the virus, as of Friday.