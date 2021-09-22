Rock Island County reaches 350 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic

Rock Island County has lost 350 people to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the county health department. This total came as the department reported six recent deaths in late September, 2021.
To date, the county has seen 93 deaths attributed to COVID-19 during 2021, according to Rock Island County Health CEO Janet Hill. In 2020 there were a total of 256 deaths in the county.
The total of 350 deaths was revealed in an update that came out Wednesday, September 22, which reported six new deaths around the county.
“Throughout the waves of this pandemic, we have seen a pattern of surging cases followed a few weeks later by rising deaths,” she said. “Most people who die from this virus have not been vaccinated. Our three widely available vaccines are highly protective against serious illness and death.”
Rock Island County Health Department gives updates once or twice weekly. Previously, COVID-19 case and death reports were given daily. In early July that reporting was scaled back.
Across the river, in Scott County there have been a total of 265 deaths. The most reported in one day was 75 back in November of 2020.
