Rock Island County reaches 350 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic

To date, the county has seen 93 deaths attributed to COVID-19 during 2021, according to Rock Island County Health CEO Janet Hill. In 2020 there were a total of 256 deaths in the county.

The total of 350 deaths was revealed in an update that came out Wednesday, September 22, which reported six new deaths around the county.

“Throughout the waves of this pandemic, we have seen a pattern of surging cases followed a few weeks later by rising deaths,” she said. “Most people who die from this virus have not been vaccinated. Our three widely available vaccines are highly protective against serious illness and death.”