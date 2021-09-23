The board heard from parents and community members for more than an hour Thursday night about a potential mask mandate in schools.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf school board members said "no" to mask mandates in its schools at Thursday night's meeting.

It comes as large districts in Davenport, Burlington and Muscatine decided to impose mandates after a judge struck down an Iowa law banning mask requirements.

About 70 people were in attendance at the school board meeting. About 20 of those people were wearing masks.

Though the board did not discuss the mandate itself, one board member did recommend masks in elementary schools, with some other conditions. That motion, however, failed and did not move on to a formal vote.

That decision to keep masks optional in all school buildings came after the board heard from parents and community members for more than an hour.

"I understand that masks are not 100 percent," said one Bettendorf parent. "I know that we're all doing the best that we can to create a safe environment for learning."

Another Bettendorf parent said, "So I really would like to, really come down to, let the parents make the choice, and people that do, if they want to wear two, three, four masks, great. People who don't, I think it's up to the parents."

Bettendorf is not the only school district in the immediate Quad Cities that considered a mask mandate.

Both the Pleasant Valley and North Scott school districts will have school board meetings on Monday.

In the Pleasant Valley district, a district spokesperson said Thursday afternoon a mask requirement will be discussed on Monday evening. The spokesperson expects a decision to be made Monday, but is not sure at this time what that decision will be.

In the North Scott district, masks will continue to be optional as of Thursday night. Communication from district leaders will be sent to families on Friday by about 5 p.m., according to the district's superintendent. That communication will include more COVID-19 precaution information, the superintendent said.