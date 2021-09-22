x
Iowans who received Pfizer vaccine now helping company study booster shots

Studies on Pfizer third dose booster shots will be assisted by Iowans who received the first vaccine.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In August 2020, over 250 people across the state joined the Pfizer vaccine trial through the University of Iowa. Now, the same patients are helping the company the effectiveness of a third booster shot for adults.

About half of the participants are receiving their third dose while the other half will get a placebo shot.

Executive Dean of Carver College of Medicine and head of UI vaccine trials Patricia Winokur, M.D. says previously collected data from first-dose vaccine patients shows developments of COVID-19 after their first shot.

"We continue to collect all of that information for the state and the country, on whether people are breaking through. I can tell you, we are starting to see a number of people that have developed COVID-19," Winokur said. "I think it's the pressure of the Delta variant and there's a lot circulating out in the community again" 

The Iowa patients will share information over time which will determine the vaccines performance.

UI Health Care also began clinical trail enrollment for a new COVID-19 vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Sanofi. 

