All Illinois residents 16 and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine April 12

Gov. J.B. Pritzker encouraged residents to get the vaccine when its their turn and to continue wearing masks.

ILLINOIS, USA — All Illinois residents 16-years-old and above are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in a little under a month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

Vaccine eligibility expands to those 16-years-old and above starting April 12, 2021.

"Even with the massively increased supply of vaccine, there will still be need for patience," Pritzker said. "If everyone tried to get vaccinated on the same day, it just couldn't be done."

The governor also announced the state will begin rolling back COVID-19 mitigation efforts when 70% of residents 65-years-old and above are vaccinated. Currently, 58% of that population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

When 70% is achieved, the state will enter a "bridge phase" before moving into Phase 5 and reducing capacity limits and other mitigation efforts.

Prtizker said mask mandates will remain in place until the CDC no longer recommends the practice.

Pritzker noted more than 4.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state meaning more than 1 in 4 Illinois adults have received at least one shot.

When asked about the affect of the ongoing pandemic on children's mental health, Pritzker said nearly 50% of the state's school districts have in-person learning available full-time. Decisions on opening schools, he said, are made at the local level.

"This has been a very difficult period in the history of the world, not to mention the history of the state of Illinois," the governor said.