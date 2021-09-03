Looking back on the COVID-19 pandemic one year after Illinois disaster declaration

Tuesday, March 9 marks the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in Illinois one year after Governor Pritzker's emergency order.
On March 9, 2020, Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for the state after cases of COVID-19 had arrived in the state in notable numbers in the period of late February to early March.
On that day, officials revealed that 11 cases of the virus had been discovered when the emergency order came down.
One year later, the state's case total sits at about 1.2 million infections, with nearly 21,000 of those victims having lost their lives.
The state's first COVID-related death followed just over a week later on March 17. The victim was a woman from Chicago who was over 60 years old and had an underlying health problem that exacerbated her condition. She was among the first 100 Americans to lose their fight with the virus.
A year later, even though COVID-19 statistics and case numbers have been trending positively, the pandemic continues to ravage the nation. Health officials continue to stress the need to continue following health and safety guidelines and get vaccinated as soon as you are able, even as restrictions are gradually lifted.