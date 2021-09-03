Looking back on the COVID-19 pandemic one year after Illinois disaster declaration

March 9 marks the first anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown, one year after Governor Pritzker's intial disaster proclamation.

Tuesday, March 9 marks the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in Illinois one year after Governor Pritzker's emergency order.

On March 9, 2020, Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for the state after cases of COVID-19 had arrived in the state in notable numbers in the period of late February to early March.

The state's first COVID-related death followed just over a week later on March 17. The victim was a woman from Chicago who was over 60 years old and had an underlying health problem that exacerbated her condition. She was among the first 100 Americans to lose their fight with the virus.