2 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed outside of Chicago bringing total to 19

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health, Kane County Health Department, and the McHenry County Department of Health announced the first Illinois residents outside of Chicago and Cook County to test positive for coronavirus disease.

They say the cases include a Kane County woman in her 60's and a McHenry County teen.

Officials say neither had traveled in an affected area and had no connection to a known case of COVID-19.

“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The State of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”