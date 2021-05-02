The decision to hold class in bad weather is 'not a light decision' for school leaders

The principal of Jordan Catholic School, which let out three hours early due to weather, explained that they don't have any busses. They rely heavily on parents to get kids to and from school.

"Normally we would be in as much as possible, but we've got a lot of families who come from the outskirts of town so we have to keep their safety in mind as well, and their teachers... so that's a big factor for us as well," said Principal Jacob Smithers. "So the decision is really not a light decision."