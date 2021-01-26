Why these schools opted for a snow day instead of a remote learning day

With remote learning so accessible, it's easy to wonder if we're seeing an end to the snow day - but not in these districts.

Some schools in the area are protecting "snow days" and making sure they don't become a thing of the past in the era of remote learning capabilities.

"As we educate through a pandemic, we must remember that kids need to be kids, and a snow day is the perfect reminder of that."

That's what the ROWVA School District posted to their Facebook followers on Monday, January 25, during a winter storm warning. The school closed its doors and its laptops for the snow event - a popular decision that was met with more than 300 "likes" "loves" and "cares" on Facebook.

Across the river, in Muscatine, the sentiments were the same. The Muscatine Community School District's superintendent, saying "the district understands the excitement" of a snow day.

"With that being said, the first weather event that we deem significant will be a NO SCHOOL “snow” day," said Superintendent Clint Christopher. "If conditions allow during the “snow” day, I would encourage children (and even adults) to take the opportunity to play outside."

Muscatine also cancelled school for the winter storm event.

According to a report by Education Week, a survey of principals and school leaders showed that 39% of their districts had converted snow days to remote learning days. Another 32% said their districts were considering the switch as well.

What do you think? Save the snow day or utilize this time for remote learning?