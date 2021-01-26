The Rock Island School District Superintendent says snow days may now be reserved for more severe weather events.

Sounds of a snow day filled a Muscatine neighborhood, as children went sledding on a hill along the Geneva Golf & Country Club. The kids were enjoying their day off of school after Monday's winter weather, hitting the slopes.

"I'd be glad to do both (school and sledding), but I think I'd rather to sledding and stuff," Bryce Martin says.

"We were super excited (the school district) chose at least one snow day this year," his dad Nick says. "We know e-learning is a thing and we can work with that if they want, but this is fun too."

Muscatine School District's Superintendent Clint Christopher says the roads were still dicey this morning, and safety is an important factor for him as the district covers 150 square miles.

"(High winds) make a significant impact on (getting) those roads open and getting buses out to families and get them safely to and from school," Christopher says.

He says he also wants families to have more notice before a remote learning day.

"I have daughters at home excited to hear that news as well," he says. "There's excitement for families and staff as well."

He says students should remember it's not a completely free day.

"Our students typically don't complain when we don't have school days, but when they come back in June there's always a little bit of grumbling there too," Christopher says.

Rock Island students still had to log into their virtual classes today.

"It was the best choice, rather than a snow day and having to make that up later on in the year," Superintendent Reginald Lawrence says. "We've been doing this since March of last year. We've really made strides in making sure everyone has computers they can take home. Teachers can teach from home if they need to."

He says snow days may have a newer purpose for school districts now.

"We may move to using snow days (for) more severe (weather) days," Lawrence says. "Think of our derecho this summer, with power lines being down and internet connectivity disrupted. We'll tend to hold snow days for more severe impacts we have."

He says he hopes students do make it outside though.

"Remote learning gives them enough time to do everything they need, like log into class and not miss assignments and still find time to enjoy the snow," Lawrence says.

As a father, Martin says snow days are all about making memories.