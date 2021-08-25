The project is being funded largely through a 1% sales tax in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — School and city officials in Rock Island broke ground at the Rock Island High School for renovations that will be made to the building over the next 14 months.

The $9.8 million-dollar project came in about $400,000 dollars over budget. Still the Rock Island-Milan school board voted to approve the project Tuesday night at a board meeting.

Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith still recommended the passage of the budget, telling the board the increase in price verifies there will not be any corners cut or renovations left off of the project.

The school has a good amount of fencing around it now, requiring students to work around the construction for now. It’s a minor inconvenience that will pave the way for all kinds of permanent changes.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence says the whole project was designed with the students interests at the heart of it. “Our students are here from 6 a-m to 9 p-m some days. So, there'll be a new commons area for them to learn, to rest, relax, and get work done.”

The changes start right at the entrance of the building with a new structure highlighting the school’s colors. Dr. Lawrence saying, “They can expect to have a beautiful entranceway into the new school and an addition to a nice courtyard there, representing our big rock representing Rock Island. There'll be some upgrades to the outside, you get to see that big gold R and I with that red surrounding to let you know where you're at.”

That new entryway will also now be secure to further screen those coming in to visit the building. Inside those doors will be a new commons area as well as a café, a new cafeteria, and a courtyard for students to spend time in.

School Principal Jeff Whitaker wants students to know it’s a space for them to enjoy while learning in the classrooms, but also outside the classrooms saying, “They’re here eight to ten or twelve hours a day, depending on if you're doing extracurriculars. So, an inviting atmosphere somewhere they feel comfortable, that increases academic achievement, and they want to come to school. It’s phenomenal.”