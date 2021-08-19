Over two dozen Illinois school districts on probation

The districts were put on probation after failing to comply with the governors executive order mandating masks inside schools.

MOLINE, Ill. — 29 Illinois school districts have been placed on probation after not complying with Governor J.B Pritzker’s executive order mandating masks.

The districts under probation have 60 days to submit a corrective action plan to the Illinois State Board of Education, explaining how they plan to comply.

"If the school district does not comply if they do not provide a corrective action plan during that 60 day period, then the school district will be placed on unrecognized status,” Rock Island County's Regional Superintendent, Tammy Muerhoff, said. “That could mean a total loss of state funding and could also mean the school district could not participate in IHSA sports.”

School districts refusal to comply could also affect students’ diplomas.

“The transcript would identify the student is graduating from an unrecognized school,” Muerhoff said.

Muerhoff, who has been in her position for 11 years, cannot confirm the seriousness of graduating from an unrecognized school.

“This is uncharted territory for all of us, or many of us.”

One school district, West Central in Henderson county, voted to follow the mandate after being placed on probation, stating:

“The Board of Education voted to follow the mandate because of the significant risks to students, staff, and the school of not following the mandate. We will continue to love our students and to place our focus on providing the best education possible to them,” Superintendent, Paula Markey said.