ELDRIDGE, Iowa — North Scott High School in Eldridge, Iowa is set to conduct temporary online learning through Friday, September 25. This switch comes after a spike in COVID-19 cases prompted school leaders to shut down the school and enact distance learning.
The school shut down Friday, September 18 after 11 students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. School was set to remain closed Monday and pick back up on Tuesday with remote learning.
North Scott submitted a request on Thursday, September 17 with the Iowa Department of Education to move to remote learning. The request asked for distance learning to last through October 5.
The district's superintendent, Joe Stutting, said the department of education only approved North Scott to to learn online for one week.
"They did not give us permission for two weeks," said Stutting.
Stutting said classes would be online through Friday, September 25. Given that their first request was for a two-week virtual learning span, he said they were reviewing their "numbers and options for next week."
