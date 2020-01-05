coronavirus Latest COVID-19 numbers Keeping tabs on total and new cases as we work to flatten the curve. Credit: WQAD/MGN COVID-19 numbers - May 1st Real-time data: Illinois COVID-19 cases by county Real-time data: Iowa COVID-19 cases by county Illinois new cases Credit: WQAD Rock Island new cases Credit: WQAD Iowa new cases Credit: WQAD Iowa total cases Credit: WQAD Iowa deaths Credit: WQAD Scott County new cases Credit: WQAD Scott County total cases Credit: WQAD Updates: How many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Illinois Updates: How many confirmed coronavirus cases are in Iowa