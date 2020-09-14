The testing is available to all Illinois residents for free and regardless of symptoms.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is being launched in Rock Island and will offer testing to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms.

The site will be available from Thursday, September 17 through Sunday, September 20 at the QCCA Expo Center. This is a state-operated drive-through site and no appointment or doctor referral is needed.

To be tested, stay in the car, seated at a working window. Once you're in line for testing you will not be allowed to get out of your car. There will be walk-up testing services offered; instructions for that service will be provided at the test site.

According to a statement from the Rock Island County Health Department, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to be tested. That includes fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle aches or body aches, headache, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or new loss of taste or smell.

The testing is free, but those with insurance will be asked to provide their insurance card.