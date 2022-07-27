Muscatine Community School District to continue giving free supplies to students

This is the fourth year the school district is distributing free school supplies to students.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Community School District will continue to give free school supplies to students within their district for the fourth year.

Muscatine Community School District Director of Communications and Community Engagement, Tony Loconsole, said the demand for school supplies has increased since the pandemic.

"You know, I think of it as both an employee and as a parent with soon-to-be three kids enrolled in the district. It's awesome, quite frankly, to have it. And to know that all students, regardless of where they're at, are able to come in and have the supplies that they need," said Lonconsole.

The school will provide supplies like pencils, papers, notebooks, glue, and any everyday needed materials.

"We want all of our students to get off to a good start and to have the things that they need. And that's where having those supplies provided by the district, along with those community partners and businesses through their donations, will ensure that all muskie students can feel good about starting the school year: in what we hope to be one of the most normal school years out of the last couple. So we're looking forward to a great start," Lonconsole said.

The district budgets roughly $70,000 per school year for the supplies. The district has roughly 5,000 students throughout its student body.