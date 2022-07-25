Moline High School assistant wrestling coach promoted to Athletic Director

Long-time athlete, teacher, and coach Todd Thompson is taking the position of Athletic Director at Moline High School at the beginning of the 22-23 school year.

MOLINE, Ill. — A long-time Moline High wrestling coach is ascending to the position of Athletic Director this upcoming school year.

In a press release published on Monday, July 25, the Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education announced the appointment of Todd Thompson as the new Athletic Director of Moline High School.

Thompson, an MHS graduate, is currently an Industrial Technology teacher and Assistant Wrestling Coach and has been with the district since 2006.

He has 16 total years of teaching experience in Industrial Technology, Driver's Education, and Physical Education. He has a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education with a minor in Drivers Education from Southern Illinois University and a Master's degree in Education Leadership from the University of Phoenix.

Thompson has served as both the Head Wrestling Coach and Assistant Wrestling Coach at MHS, even leading the team to a regional championship within two years of his hiring in 2012.

“Mr. Thompson's years of service to Moline High School have provided him with the experience necessary to successfully lead our district athletics program. We are very excited to have Todd serve in this new capacity”, said Principal Chris Moore.